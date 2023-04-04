Maxwell/St. Pat’s Baseball begins the 2023 season on a high note

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell / North Platte Saint Patrick’s baseball co-op began their 2023 season Monday with a road trip to Genoa, in Northeast Nebraska to take on Twin Rivers. An opponent MSP is very familiar with, winning two of their three games last year against Twin River.

The streak continued as MSP won the first round of their doubleheader against Twin Rivers with a final of 11-4. MSP had a commanding lead through the entirety of the game, with a comfortable 5-0 lead at the end of the third inning. The second round of the doubleheader was a bit closer, and MSP comes away with an 8-7 victory.

The victories give MSP their first game-one victory in program history. Last year the co-op finished with a record of 3-8 and in their inaugural season in 2021 the team finished with a record of 0-8.

MSP is back in action Thursday to face off against Sedgwick County in Julesberg, Co. The team will host their first home game of the season on the 13th by hosting Kearney.

