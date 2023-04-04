Record-breaking winnings: Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M

The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot...
The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.(Twitter / @AtlantisReno via CNN Newsource)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Someone went to Atlantis Casino in Reno Sunday and came home with record-breaking winnings.

The lucky guest turned a $10 bet into more than $14 million after winning a massive Megabucks jackpot.

According to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the unidentified guest won a Megabucks Jackpot worth $14,005,832.09.

The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison Jr.
Man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania arrested in Nebraska
The Omaha Zoo announced the name of a recently born giraffe calf
Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe
Current thinking on Snowfall amounts through Wednesday
A strong storm system will be moving through the region over the 48 hours
Gabriel Safty, of rural Leigh, was sentenced to 34 to 46 years in prison after being convicted...
Safty sentenced to prison for sexual assault, other charges
Rob Jeffreys
Former Illinois prison director named new Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services director

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus.
US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria