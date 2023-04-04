Safty sentenced to prison for sexual assault, other charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Officials in Stanton County said that a 17-year-old from Leigh was sentenced to several years in prison for first-degree sexual assault and other charges.

Gabriel Safty, of Leigh, was sentenced to 34 to 46 years in prison after being convicted for first-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment and terroristic threats, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO said they arrested Safty last April following a reported aggravated sexual assault at another home in Leigh.

Authorities said that he had forced entry into the residence and assaulted an adult female, threatening her with a replica firearm and tying her up.

Safty then stole her vehicle, which was found by SCSO and pursued into Cuming County where the vehicle was disabled and he fled on foot.

Officials said that Safty was taken into custody shortly after hiding, and later he reportedly confessed to the sexual assault when he was being interviewed by the Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO said that Safty has been in custody since the incident in April 21, 2022. He was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections later Monday by the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Safty will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender when he is released from prison.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.