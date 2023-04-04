Snow, wind, and cold temperatures Tuesday; Much better conditions over the next few days

By Andre Brooks
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A strong Spring storm will impact the area Tuesday with multiple hazards, including snow, wind and cold temperatures. These conditions will not last long with warmer and sunny conditions returning over the next few days and into the weekend.

As a strong area of low pressure continues to deepen to our south, this will bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, with the lift from the low itself and cold air with an area of high pressure towards our north and west, this is going to provide the area with cold air for this time of year, with highs in the 20s to 30s. Snowfall and winds will be main hazards for Tuesday with Winter alerts north of Highway 2 until late Tuesday-Early Wednesday morning. Snowfall for the places north of Highway 2 will see 1 to 3, to even over inches with locally higher amounts, and south of the Highway, less than 1/2 of an inch. Wind speeds during the day will be on the gusty side with speeds around 20 to 40 mph and gusts upwards to 40 to 60 mph. People are advised to travel with caution, as conditions will deteriorate throughout the day Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 10s and 20s with clearing skies and calmer winds.

Winter Alerts in effect for places along and north of Highway 2 through late Tuesday
Winter Alerts in effect for places along and north of Highway 2 through late Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Wednesday and beyond, conditions will continue to go up from here with sunny skies and warmer temperatures, due to a ridging pattern developing across the area. Highs will climb from the 30s and 40s Wednesday, into the 50s to 60s Thursday into Friday. During the weekend, temperatures will increase into the upper 60s to mid 70s with more sun, just in time for the Easter celebrations.

Improved conditions as we get into the rest of the week
Improved conditions as we get into the rest of the week(Andre Brooks)

