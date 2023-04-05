Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop

File Photo
File Photo(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - Two missing Colorado juveniles were found after a trooper performed a traffic stop on Interstate 80 early Wednesday morning, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

According to NSP, a trooper witnessed a Chevrolet Colorado pickup driving with a headlight out on I-80 near York and performed a traffic stop at 12:45 a.m.

NSP said during the traffic stop, the trooper discovered the license plates on the pickup belonged to a different vehicle and the pickup was reported stolen from Colorado.

Along with the 18-year-old driver, troopers said they found a 17-year old boy and a 12-year-old girl in the pickup who had both been reported missing from Colorado. The driver was found to be in violation of a protection order against one of the passengers, NSP said.

The driver was taken into custody for theft by unlawful taking $5,000+, kidnapping, violating a protection order, possession of an open alcohol container, possession of drugs, obstructing a peace officer, as well as additional charges, and lodged in York County Jail.

