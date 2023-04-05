Donate Life Month commemorated in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - April is commemorated throughout the nation as Donate Life Month. Since 2006, the Donate Life Flag has been a symbol of unity, remembrance and hope for many people, honoring those touched by donation and transplantation.

Great Plains Health joined Hospitals across Nebraska in flying a Donate Life Flag on Tuesday. In the past 17 years, more than 50,000 donate life flags have flown across the nation, bringing awareness to the cause.

“In Nebraska we celebrate the Goodlife, April is set aside as a month to celebrate those that make the Goodlife possible with organ and tissue donation,” said Great Plains Health CEO Ivan Mitchell. “Today we raise this flag for the donors. The ones who said yes to giving of themselves, never knowing who would benefit from this gift. We raise this flag to the patients waiting for a transplant, knowing their second chance will come only from the generosity of others. We raise this flag for those who died waiting, their stories remind us there’s so much more we must do. We raise this flag for the living donors, the ones who act knowing others can not wait. Finally, we raise this flag for the recipients whose lives are a living symbol of hope, selflessness, and the power of the human spirit.”

Each organ and tissue donor has the potential to save eight lives and heal 100 individuals. Individuals like Pam Harrach, a Lincoln County recipient that was diagnosed with a rare liver disease in 2020 and received a liver donation in 2021.

“It’s such a blessing and I can’t even begin to ever thank them for the gift they’ve given me because now I get to watch my grandkids and my kids and it’s just amazing,” Harrach said. “There are so many people out there that need tissue and that need organs and if you can help, wow. Organ donation is probably one of the neatest gifts somebody can ever give.”

According to Live On Nebraska, more than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for life-saving organ transplants, including 300 Nebraskans. Individuals can register as organ donors on their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.