Huskers partner with Vet Tix for Military Appreciation Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska Athletic Department has partnered with Vet Tix to provide tickets to all branches of currently-serving Military and Veterans, including immediate family of troops KIA at the home series against Northwestern on April 14, 15, and 16. Special festivities to honor active duty military personnel, Veterans, and families of military members will take place throughout the weekend at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska Athletics has provided 100 tickets for each of the Husker games on Friday and Sunday and 150 tickets for Saturday’s contest.

Vet Tix provides tickets to events which reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories, and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American Life. Tickets will be distributed to veterans and currently serving members of the military and their families via VetTix.org. Tickets to several events throughout the region and the nation are available.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.