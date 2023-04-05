Huskers partner with Vet Tix for Military Appreciation Weekend

Nebraska infielder Gabe Swansen #44, Nebraska infielder Efry Cervantes #9 - Baseball vs...
Nebraska infielder Gabe Swansen #44, Nebraska infielder Efry Cervantes #9 - Baseball vs Illinois G3(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska Athletic Department has partnered with Vet Tix to provide tickets to all branches of currently-serving Military and Veterans, including immediate family of troops KIA at the home series against Northwestern on April 14, 15, and 16. Special festivities to honor active duty military personnel, Veterans, and families of military members will take place throughout the weekend at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. 

Nebraska Athletics has provided 100 tickets for each of the Husker games on Friday and Sunday and 150 tickets for Saturday’s contest.  

Vet Tix provides tickets to events which reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories, and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American Life. Tickets will be distributed to veterans and currently serving members of the military and their families via VetTix.org. Tickets to several events throughout the region and the nation are available.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop
Brandon Dolezal
Former state trooper sentenced to prison for attempted enticement, child pornography
A threat made against a student prompted a lockdown at Sandy Creek schools Tuesday.
Hastings teen arrested following threat at Sandy Creek Schools
In a January memo to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company...
McDonald’s temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs
The Omaha Zoo announced the name of a recently born giraffe calf
Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe

Latest News

Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Clayton Moore
Spring soccer game vs. Kansas canceled; NU Adds Creighton to schedule
WATCH: Huskers hold 8th practice of Spring Football
Huskers hold 8th practice of Spring Football on Tuesday
Maggie Underhill – MPCC Rodeo Team member Maggie Underhill runs a barrel pattern. Underhill...
MPCC Rodeo Team off and running in the second half of the season