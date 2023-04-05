Nebraska Economic Development Director resigns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a press release Wednesday, Governor Jim Pillen announced he accepted the immediate resignation of Tony Goins, the Department of Economic Development (DED) director.

Goins had served as the state’s top economic developer since July 2019. He was reappointed to the $212,293-a-year position by Gov. Pillen after the November election.

According to a Nebraska Examiner story from March 31, some speculate Goins may have resigned after he allegedly used his official nebraska.gov email to send invitations for a Nov. 14 political campaign event for State Sen. Suzanne Geist’s Lincoln mayoral run at the Capital Cigar Lounge where he is reportedly 51 percent owner. State law prohibits the use of public resources for the purpose of campaigning.

In the email, it wrote, “Friends, Please respond if you are able to attend. This will be an important event,” the Nebraska Examiner said.

The Nebraska Examiner asked Goins about the email during an interview where Goins responded that he did not know that soliciting guests for a political event was not allowed.

The Nebraska Examiner wrote they obtained Goins’ emails through a public records request and inviting people to a political event using an official state email was not the only issue raised by a review of hundred of emails sent to and from his email over the past year.

According to another Nebraska Examiner story published Tuesday, the Capital Cigar Lounge also received two small business stabilization grants in the amount of $12,000 each from the Department of Economic Development during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nebraska Examiner wrote that the grants were a part of $330 million worth of similar loans that were distributed by the DED that came from federal CARES Act funds.

In the press release, Governor Pillen thanked Goins for his service to the country as a United States Marine and wished him and his family the best.

