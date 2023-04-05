Nebraskaland Bank hosts Little Library book collection

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Little Free Libraries have sprung up across the country and even here in Nebraska.

Nebraskaland Bank is hoping to add a second location to the community.

The bank is currently accepting book donations for their Little Free Library as part of their Project Blank Initiative. The bank launched the initiative to challenge employees to come up with creative ideas to benefit their local communities as part of their 25th anniversary.

The plan is to install a Little Free Library at the North Platte Area Children’s Museum. The idea is to give kids and adults the opportunity to broaden their knowledge through reading at no cost.

“These are books that they can take home and keep so it’s something that they can read over and over again and take it to another location if they are traveling,” Evonne Keck, Nebraskaland Bank Public Relations Coordinator, said. “The Little Library, like I said, has several locations so if somebody is passing through they can stop, take a book and read it on their car ride and take it to their final destination and look up a Little Library and leave it that library.”

Books can be dropped off at the bank through April 30. Keck is hopeful the Little Free Library will be installed by then.

