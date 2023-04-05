North Platte Rec Center hosts annual Easter egg hunt

The North Platte Rec Center held their annual Easter egg hunt Wednesday.
The North Platte Rec Center held their annual Easter egg hunt Wednesday.(Tristen Winder)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Kids of all ages gathered with parents at the North Platte Rec Center for the annual Easter egg hunt.

The event is primarily geared towards preschool and younger. It was moved inside for the second consecutive year due to the cold weather.

More than 100 kids participated in this year’s egg hunt.

“Obviously lots of candy inside of the eggs,” Travis Klein, event organizer, said. “There were cars, little Easter bunny ears, cartoon stickers, things like that that were in the eggs.”

Miss Outstanding Teen Alexandra Thompson was in attendance to take pictures with the kids.

