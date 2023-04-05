North Platte teacher charged with sexual assault of student pleads not guilty

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte High School teacher charged with sexual assault of a 17-year-old student pleaded not guilty in Lincoln County District Court Monday.

Forty-six-year-old David Cooper is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault by a school employee and third-degree sexual assault by a school employee.

Cooper is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond at 10 percent.

Cooper is due back in court on July 10 at 10 a.m.

North Platte High School placed Cooper on administrative leave following his arrest.

