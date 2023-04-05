Remaining quiet with increasing temperatures each day over the next week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a nasty day on Monday, conditions are only going up from here during the rest of the week with temperatures shooting up each day.

With high pressure taking control of the viewing area over the next several days, we are going to have the Gulf of Mexico wide open, and this will promote a southerly flow. This is going to help our high temperatures increase each and everyday during the period coming up. Highs will start out in the 30s and 40s for our Wednesday with wind speeds of 10 to 25 mph. As we head into Thursday, temperatures go up into the 40s and 50s with calm conditions and the winds will di down during this timeframe as well.

Overall Spring-type pattern occurring over the next several days (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the Easter Weekend, conditions will move on up into the 60s and 70s with mainly sunny conditions with light winds, just in time for those Easter Egg Hunts and other festivities. Going into early next week, temperatures will possibly get into the 80s with plentiful sunshine.

