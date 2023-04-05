USDA declares 55 Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas due to drought

LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - The USDA has designated 55 Nebraska counties as primary natural disaster areas due to a recent drought.

Secretary Tom Vilsack notified Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen that the counties had received the disaster designation, making farmers in those areas eligible for federal assistance.

In addition to the 55 primary counties, farmers in 47 contiguous counties are also eligible for relief. Of those bordering counties, 24 are in neighboring states, including Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the initial declaration, which was officially March 31, to apply for emergency loans.

Virtually all of Nebraska remains in some level of drought as of the end of March.

A total of 11 Nebraska counties are experiencing exceptional drought, the highest level listed by the U.S. Drought Monitor. An additional 47 are in extreme drought. With the exception of a small portion of Richardson County, the rest of the state is either listed as being in severe drought, moderate drought or abnormally dry.

Among the counties receiving emergency declaration:

Primary counties:

Antelope

Arthur

Banner

Blaine

Boone

Boyd

Brown

Burt

Butler

Cedar

Chase

Cherry

Cheyenne

Colfax

Cuming

Dakota

Deuel

Dixon

Dodge

Douglas

Dundy

Frontier

Furnas

Garden

Greeley

Hall

Hamilton

Hayes

Hitchcock

Holt

Hooker

Howard

Keith

Keya Paha

Kimball

Lincoln

Loup

Madison

Merrick

Morrill

Nance

Perkins

Pierce

Platte

Polk

Red Willow

Rock

Saunders

Scotts Bluff

Stanton

Thomas

Thurston

Washington

Wayne

Wheeler

Contiguous Counties:

Adams

Box Butte

Buffalo

Cass

Clay

Custer

Dawson

Garfield

Gosper

Grant

Harlan

Knox

Lancaster

Logan

McPherson

Phelps

Sarpy

Seward

Sheridan

Sherman

Sioux

Valley

York

