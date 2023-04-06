Appointed Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts tackling a variety of milestones early

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From the United State Senate’s earliest days, maiden speeches have been solidified as a major milestone in US Senate careers. An opportunity for lawmakers to lay out what they hope to achieve during their time in office.

Former Nebraska Governor and appointed Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts was the inaugural member of his freshman class of senators to deliver a maiden speech. In his address, Ricketts stressed that Nebraska represents what America is supposed to be by saying Washington D.C. can take a page from Nebraska when running their operations there.

“We do things right here. We really stick to our founding values, we have a small responsive government. We believe in personal freedoms. In Washington D.C. we have a regulatory regime that is out of control. The Biden Administration is trying to extend its authority in ways that were never meant to be done. We also have to get control of our spending, we’ve done those sorts of things here in Nebraska and we need to do them in Washington D.C. and really that is how I hope to bring my experience as Governor here to DC to help the Country run better,” Ricketts said.

Senator Ricketts’ maiden speech is not the only milestone he’s achieved recently as the appointed Nebraska Lawmaker offered an amendment for the authorization of the use of military force. “That had been hanging out there since the Iraq war. And, we were really looking to make sure the Administration has to ask for permission in the future when they want to do military operations. I thought that we should make sure that we are consulting our allies in the Middle East about this so they know we’re not withdrawing from the Middle East and that is what my amendment had to deal with,” Ricketts said.

The amendment made Senator Ricketts the first in his freshman class to successfully form an amendment. While the US Senate was in recess, Ricketts spent some time here in the Goodlife, officially opening a Senate office in Scottsbluff Wednesday. Stopping in North Platte before heading to York, Lincoln, and Omaha Thursday.

