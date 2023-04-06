Goat and dog BFFs head to new forever home together: ‘It warms our hearts’

The shelter said it was clear Cinnamon and Felix had formed a strong bond and needed to be...
The shelter said it was clear Cinnamon and Felix had formed a strong bond and needed to be placed in a new home together.(Wake County Animal Shelter/Wake County Government)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A county in North Carolina is sharing photos of an unlikely duo of best friends heading to their forever home.

The story of Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog caught national attention when they arrived at the Wake County Animal Shelter on March 13 after their owner became unable to care for them any longer, the shelter said.

Cinnamon and Felix meet their new owners.
Cinnamon and Felix meet their new owners.(Wake County Government)

The shelter said it was clear the two had formed a strong bond and needed to be placed in a new home together.

“Goats are social animals and so are dogs, so when they’re put together – it makes sense they would find friendship,” said Wake County Animal Center Director Dr. Jennifer Federico.

The county government said the two were placed with a new family, with plenty of space for dogs while also having a herd of goats.

“It warms our hearts to see these two besties leave the animal center for good and start their new adventure together with their new family,” the government’s Facebook post read.

Cinnamon waits in the back of the car, ready to head home.
Cinnamon waits in the back of the car, ready to head home.(Wake County Government)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop
Agriculture is the heartbeat of Nebraska, but months-long drought conditions in Nebraska have...
USDA declares 55 Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas due to drought
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte teacher charged with sexual assault of student pleads not guilty
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco

Latest News

A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall
Dawn Whitlow, of Virginia Beach, Va., center, attends a rally as part of Transgender Day of...
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
GOP lawmakers to vote on expelling Democrats in gun protest
The Tennessee House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday on removing three...
Tenn. House vote to oust Democrats for gun protest