Hastings man facing assault on officer charge

Already facing charges in Clay County connected to Sandy Creek threat
Connor Black-Lintz facing a felony charge for assault on an officer.
Connor Black-Lintz facing a felony charge for assault on an officer.(KSNB/Buffalo County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man charged in connection with the threat against Sandy Creek Schools is now facing a felony charge in Adams County.

Connor Black-Lintz, 18, is charged with assault on a police officer, which is a Class 3A Felony.

Adams County Court records indicate Black-Lintz kicked and spit on a Nebraska State trooper as well as kicked and headbutted Hastings police officers. The affidavit says he continued to resist and after he was placed under arrest, he made threatening statements to the officers. This happened Tuesday when he was arrested in Hastings.

Black-Lintz is also charged in Clay County with terroristic threats. He’s accused of sending a threatening message on social media which prompted Sandy Creek Schools to go into lockdown on Tuesday.

