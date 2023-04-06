Legacy Gymnastics sends multiple gymnasts off to regionals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Legacy Dance and Gymnastics finished up competition at the state gymnastics meets in Lincoln in March, earning multiple championships and sending a number of athletes of to regional competition in April.

“We did amazing, we were blown out of the water man,” Desirae Stanton said. “We had 25 state champions, and that’s over all, we had five all around state champions, which means that they placed top in their all around in their age group.”

Now, some of the athletes prepare to head off to regionals either in Milwaukee, WI or Minneapolis, MN, and Stanton alongside fellow coach Sarah Antonmarchi, who are preparing the girls for the big stage.

“We set them up with pressure routines, distraction routines, having people come in to watch them so that they felt ready to perform in front of judges,” Antonmarchi said. “And other gymnasts, and a huge crowd.”

Regional competition is from April 14 through April 16, and competition in Minneapolis is from April 21 through April 23.

