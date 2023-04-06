Governor Pillen appoints new senator for District 25

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen appointed Carolyn Bosn as the new state senator for the District 25 legislative seat Thursday afternoon.

The announcement comes after Suzanne Geist resigned from the position Wednesday to focus on her campaign to become Lincoln’s next mayor.

Map of Legislative District 25. Governor Jim Pillen plans to announce the appointment of a new state senator to represent District 25 in a news conference Thursday at 1:30 p.m. (nebraskalegislature.gov)

