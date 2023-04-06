Governor Pillen appoints new senator for District 25
Carolyn Bosn was announced as the new state senator for District 25 replacing Suzanne Geist
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen appointed Carolyn Bosn as the new state senator for the District 25 legislative seat Thursday afternoon.
The announcement comes after Suzanne Geist resigned from the position Wednesday to focus on her campaign to become Lincoln’s next mayor.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.