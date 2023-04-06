Mild and mainly sunny conditions for Thursday; Nice and warm Easter Weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Thursday is going to be a nice and mild day, with temperatures on the climb with even better conditions as we head into the Easter Weekend.

With high pressure in control, this is going to keep things quiet and calm with temperatures during the day Thursday with highs in the 40s to 50s and the winds will be on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the direction of the winds coming from the south and east. Going into the overnight hours Thursday, temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s.

A calm and collected day Thursday with warmer temperatures (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the big Easter Weekend, our best friend high pressure will continue to hang around and this will promote even warmer temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s with dry conditions and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. This weekend will be perfect for any traveling or Easter festivities that any persons that they may be doing. Going into the early to mid next week, we will see highs in the 80s, which are well-above average with ample sunshine.

An easterrific weekend arriving across the region (Andre Brooks)

