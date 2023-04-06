North Platte City Council approves purchase of vehicles for city departments

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From baby formula to toilet paper, supply chain issues have caused chaos for nearly all of us. The City of North Platte has not been immune to the issue by any means.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting authorization was given to Mayor Brandon Kelliher to sign purchase agreements with vehicle dealerships in the area for a handful of vehicles for city use.

“Basically the supply chain issues we’ve had, we went out for bids and a lot of dealers are having a hard time from the manufacturers and that’s why we had to go through a number of different dealers to get the vehicles that we need,” said City Administrator Layne Groseth.

Groseth added that supply chain issues over the past several years have promoted the city to hold off on purchasing vehicles and notes the primary reason why so many purchase agreements appeared on Tuesday evening’s agenda.

“We weren’t able to procure any vehicles last year because of supply chain issues, so we’re kind of a year behind that’s why there is a larger number than what probably normally would be in a physical year because we’re catching up from the last couple of years. We’ve actually gone about three years since we got any new vehicles because of the supply chain stuff,” Groseth concluded.

The city entered purchase agreements with Heartland Chevrolet of Lexington, Pony Express Chevrolet in Gothenburg, Pony Express Ford of Minden and Bill Summers Ford, Honda, and Nissan of North Platte.

Supply chain issues forced the city to branch out of North Platte for the purchase of some of the vehicles. The city strives to do business with local entities as much as possible and is pleased to keep the purchases within the area for the most part.

