North Platte City Council endorses Wilkinson Redevelopment Plan for I-80 Exit 179 Truck Stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Wilkinson Companies’ Redevelopment Plan for commercial property off I-80 Exit 179 was once again the center of conversation at North Platte City Hall Tuesday evening. The plan primarily focuses on developing a truck stop but would also include a restaurant along with some space for retail and office space as well.

North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth said “It’s exciting to see the investment the Wilkinsons are looking to put into that quadrant out there. It’s a pretty big piece of that corner that is really the last quadrant of those four corners at that exchange that has not been developed. It’s really an exciting project.”

Previously, the plan was endorsed by the City of North Platte Planning Commission last Tuesday and the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority last Thursday. Tax Increment Financing is being proposed for the project. Groseth provided the public with a reminder on how TIF works and said, “Tax Increment Financing is basically the property today is worth a certain amount and once the developer does what their plan is now the property is worth a higher amount. It would pay the taxes on the new value but the difference between the new value and the old value is that tax is generated between the new and the old and it goes into the development to pay off certain infrastructure and things. There are restrictions for what TIF can pay for in any development.”

By a vote of 5-3, the council approved the plan. Ward One Council member Donna Tryon joined Ward Four representatives Ed Rieker and Mark Woods in voting no.

The Wilkinson Companies’ Redevelopment plan had an expedited process through the city government. The new format is the cumulation of months of detailed work by the North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher and City Administrator Layne Groseth. “We looked at the time frame and things like what state law allows. We tried to take out some of the time in between that maybe we had in the past that slowed things down. We’re not doing anything outside of how state law has it planned,” Groseth said. “We’re just trying to take some of that dead space out in between meetings and move them closer together to move them along according to the timetable of what state law allows.”

Prior to Tuesday evening, North Platte City Council meeting a work session was conducted that centered on annual financial reports. Grosteh said the city is required to annually bring in auditors to look over the budget and go over the past year’s financials. The work session and council meeting was live-streamed on the City’s YouTube page.

