North Platte Teen raises awareness on importance of organ and tissue donation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - April is Donate Life Month. Tuesday Great Plains Health joined hospitals across the state in flying the Donate Life flag to bring awareness to the cause.

Boston Pettera, Miss Alliance Outstanding Teen, is using her platform to bring awareness to organ donation.

“So, when I started the pageant world as they call it, I was thinking of a social impact initiative and that is one thing that is so close to my heart so, I just wanted to introduce others to the importance of organ donation,” Pettera said.

According to Live Nebraska, more than 300 Nebraskans and 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for life-saving organ transplants.

More about donation statistics:

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for an organ transplant

300 people in Nebraska are waiting for an organ transplant

Every 10 minutes another name is added to the transplant waiting list

Each day 20 people in the U.S. die waiting for an organ transplant

2021 Nebraska organ and tissue donation statistics:

97 deceased organ donors

35 living organ donors

583 deceased tissue donors

297 birth tissue donors (placenta, umbilical cord, and amniotic fluid from planned C-sections)

41,354 organ transplants were performed in the United States in 2021

One deceased organ and tissue donor can save and heal up to 100 people

Anyone age 16 and over can register to be an organ, tissue, and eye donor

The organs that can be donated are: lungs, heart, liver, pancreas, kidneys, and intestines

The tissues that can be donated are: corneas, heart valves, bone, skin, veins, and connective tissue

Nebraska’s oldest donor was 103 years old

Additional information on becoming an organ and tissue donor can be found at LiveOnNebraska.org/register.

