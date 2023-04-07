Criminal charge against Joe Mixon refiled for January incident, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A criminal charge against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been refiled, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday.

The misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing stems from a claim that Mixon pointed a gun at someone Jan. 21 in downtown Cincinnati, according to the initial complaint.

Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me,” court records detailed.

The victim told officers the threat was a result of “road rage,” the incident report reads.

An arrest warrant for Mixon was issued Feb. 2, but a day later, the charge filed by Officer Jeff Ruberg was dismissed at the request of city prosecutors.

The arrest warrant against Mixon was issued prematurely and resulted from a procedural misstep, the Cincinnati Police Department said in a Feb. 3 written statement.

Cincinnati police said Friday that new evidence was found during their investigation, which led to the misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge against Mixon being refiled.

Police did not provide further details on the new evidence. They said in a statement that no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings “to preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved.”

Mixon is scheduled to appear in court April 19 at 12:30 p.m., according to police.

The Bengals released the following statement after Friday’s announcement from Cincinnati police: “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is monitoring the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Ruberg, who filed the initial charge, was later disciplined, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said previously.

Mixon has found his name the subject of news headlines following the end of the Bengals season.

His sister, Shalonda Mixon, and her boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, were indicted on charges in connection with a shooting outside of the star running back’s home on March 6.

While Mixon was home at the time, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers stated in a news conference that the Bengals running back “did not commit a crime” that night.

Brewer, according to Powers, fired 10 to 11 shots at a 16-year-old who was playing “Nerf wars” outside of Mixon’s home in Anderson Township.

