Lexington hosts Gi Northwest in soccer double header

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lexington’s boys and girls soccer teams hosted Grand Island Northwest. On the girls side, both teams come in undefeated with a 5-0 record.

In the first half, in the first moments of the game, the Lady Vikings of GI scored the opening goal, giving them early momentum on the road. In the second half, GI dominated possession, keeping the ball on the Minutemaids side of the field, and scored two more goals. Guadeloupe Sanchez scored a hattrick to seal the deal for the Lady Vikings, 3-0.

On the boys side, it was all Lexington from the start. They dominated possession, not letting the Vikings have any control in the first few minutes of the game, and the Minutemen will come away victorious 3-0.

