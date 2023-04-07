Nebraska grant program helping North Platte child care center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Business and Child Care Partnership Grant is helping Cuddles and Imaginations in North Platte to renovate their building as they look to increase their capacity in the near future.

The grant program offers funding for various purchases and minor renovations for child care centers looking to expand their capacity. The program is funded by money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA), and provides more than $26 million in grant awards for child care services.

Cuddles and Imaginations already planned on renovating some of the areas in their building, but owner and director Amanda Hastings said that she was ecstatic when she heard her business would receive some of the grant’s funding. Hastings said that Cuddles and Imaginations is working on renovating the basement area, their baby room, and their playground areas.

“We are adding another playground up at the front of the building, which will be our infant, toddler, three year-old playground. And then our playground in the back will be more for our preschoolers and school-age children,” Hastings said.

Hastings said she plans to have all of the renovations completed in summer of 2023.

