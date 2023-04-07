Nebraska Public Power District installing injection well near Gerald Gentleman Station

Gerald Gentleman Station
Gerald Gentleman Station(Melanie Standiford)
By Jon Allen
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Public Power District announced on Friday the installation of a new deep injection well south of the Gerald Gentleman Station.

A drilling rig set-up south of the plant will create the well which will see non-hazardous waste water injected around 3,000-3,500 feet below the ground. Station Manager Gerry Phelps said that this well will not affect any supply water which is used for drinking, agriculture, or industry.

NPPD said they worked closely with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, who issued a Class I Non-Hazardous Waste Injection Well permit for the project.

