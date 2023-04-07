North Platte Educator charged with sexual assault of student, resigns

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.(Lincoln County Jail)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte High School Teacher that was charged with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old student has turned in his resignation letter. David Cooper has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault by a school employee and third-degree sexual assault by a school employee.

The 46-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges in Lincoln County Court on Monday.

North Platte High School had placed Cooper on administrative leave following his arrest, but the board agenda for the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday includes the acceptance of a variety of resignation letters, including Cooper’s.

Cooper is due back in court on July 10.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop
Agriculture is the heartbeat of Nebraska, but months-long drought conditions in Nebraska have...
USDA declares 55 Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas due to drought
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte teacher charged with sexual assault of student pleads not guilty
Nebraska US Senator Pete Ricketts
Appointed Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts tackling a variety of milestones early

Latest News

Nebraska US Senator Pete Ricketts
Appointed Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts tackling a variety of milestones early
Appointed Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts tackling a variety of milestones early
Appointed Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts tackling a variety of milestones early
An Easterrific weekend ahead for the area
A Warming and Easterrific conditions ahead for the region this weekend
KNOP Forecast Map 4-6-2023
A major warmup ahead as we stay mainly dry