Ricketts says he has great coaches and mentors in Senate

By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Jan. 8, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse resigned to become President of the University of Florida. A few short days later, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen appointed his predecessor Pete Ricketts to the post. The term-limited former Nebraska governor says thus far during his time in the United States Senate, numerous individuals have been gracious enough to help show him the ropes.

“Our freshman class has been great, and then I’ve gotten to know a lot of the senators better. But, there are some senators that I’ve known already and I’ve gotten to know better like Marco Rubio and Thom Tillis. There have been a lot of folks willing to give me advice on how the Senate works, Ricketts said.

Senator Ricketts adds that members of the Nebraska delegation have been quite helpful as well.

“We have a great federal delegation, we all get along well and we’ve all known each other for a longtime. It’s a great team. Senator (Deb) Fischer in particular has been a great coach and mentor for me as I’ve been getting up to speed on how things work in the Senate,” Ricketts concluded.

