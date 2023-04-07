South Loup Golf Invite
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -South Loup Hosted their golf invitational with eight teams participating. Here are the results:
2023 South Loup Golf Invite
Top 10.
1. Cole Kramer – Sandhills Valley 82
2. Hayden Davison – Hershey 87
3. Grady Dempsey – Sutherland 87
4. Collin Cooksley – A-Merna 89
5. Tyler Hoelscher – Hershey 92
6. Conner Mundell – Cozad 95
7. Aaron Bartak A-Merna 96
8. Ethan Hardin – Mullen 96
9. Brady Haake - Sandhills-Thedford 96
10. Ethan Weems – Sandhills Valley 97
Team Scores
1. Sandhills Valley 377
2. Hershey 379
3. Sutherland 387
4. South Loup 406
5. Cozad 416
6. Mullen 426
7. A-Merna 429
8. Sandhills/Thedford No Team Score
