Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -South Loup Hosted their golf invitational with eight teams participating. Here are the results:

2023 South Loup Golf Invite

Top 10.

1. Cole Kramer – Sandhills Valley 82

2. Hayden Davison – Hershey 87

3. Grady Dempsey – Sutherland 87

4. Collin Cooksley – A-Merna 89

5. Tyler Hoelscher – Hershey 92

6. Conner Mundell – Cozad 95

7. Aaron Bartak A-Merna 96

8. Ethan Hardin – Mullen 96

9. Brady Haake - Sandhills-Thedford 96

10. Ethan Weems – Sandhills Valley 97

Team Scores

1. Sandhills Valley 377

2. Hershey 379

3. Sutherland 387

4. South Loup 406

5. Cozad 416

6. Mullen 426

7. A-Merna 429

8. Sandhills/Thedford No Team Score

