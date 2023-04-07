A Warming and Easterrific conditions ahead for the region this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- If people are wanting to do Easter Egg hunts, go out of town or just want to do outdoor activities this extended weekend, it will be in their favor.

During this Easter Weekend, we are going to see mainly dry conditions with high pressure remaining in control across the coverage zone and pretty much the Central and Eastern United States. This will give the area a good egg this Good Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s with slightly breezy conditions with speeds around 5 to 15 mph, and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Going into the meat of the weekend, both of Saturday and Easter Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A slim rain chance is possible Saturday night.

An Easterrific weekend ahead for the area (Andre Brooks)

Going into early to mid next week, temperatures will even go higher, with highs in the upper 70s to potentially upper 80s in some spots with mainly parched skies and conditions around with light winds.

