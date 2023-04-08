Friday Nights Sports Hero: Kenneth Garcia

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero is Kenneth Garcia, who is the left winger for the Lexington Minutemen. Growing up, soccer was a huge part of his household, and it was easy for him to fall in love with the sport. As he got older, he started to take the game more seriously, especially in high school. Things weren’t easy for him at first as he went through a lot of trials and tribulations trying to find his footing on the team, but he took his mother’s advice, which is what got him through the dark days.

“Keep pushing through it, and there’s always going to be a light at the end of the tunnel no matter how hard Im working; the obstacle is just going to keep pushing through it, and I will see it through,” Garcia said.

He did a fast forward to his senior year, and even though he is coming off the bench, he has made a crucial impact once he steps foot on the field. Scoring some clutch goals will help keep the Minutemen with only one loss.

“He’s had to earn his way; he’s been with the program for years like a lot of these boys have, and he’s kind of been waiting for a chance,” Head Coach Joel Lemus said about Garcia.

“I feel very proud of myself for stepping in and playing a bill roll because we did lose some key players last year, but now I’ve stepped up and it’s my time to play,” Garcia said.

Kenneth Garcia has what it takes to be Friday Night Sports Hero.

