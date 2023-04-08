Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:17

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number 17 to Jeff Ellsworth, who is the principal at Jefferson Elementary. Ellsworth wants to use the funds to institute the Jaguar Pride Character Award, which incentivizes students for good behavior, and wants to give out special prizes at the end of the semester.

“They just do the right thing and treat people the way they need to be treated when they leave our school, and they continue on with education through North Platte public schools to be great citizens in school, but as they get out of school and in life and do good things, they have those good deeds behind them and make everybody’s life better,” Ellsworth said.

