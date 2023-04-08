Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:17

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number 17 to Jeff Ellsworth, who is the principal at Jefferson Elementary. Ellsworth wants to use the funds to institute the Jaguar Pride Character Award, which incentivizes students for good behavior, and wants to give out special prizes at the end of the semester.

“They just do the right thing and treat people the way they need to be treated when they leave our school, and they continue on with education through North Platte public schools to be great citizens in school, but as they get out of school and in life and do good things, they have those good deeds behind them and make everybody’s life better,” Ellsworth said.

New grant winners will be chosen each week. You can watch these stories every Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC Nebraska News 2.

If you want to nominate a teacher that is deserving of the Reach grant and should be featured on our “Reaching One Classroom at a Time” segment, submit their names here.

If you’d like to support the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and their REACH grants, you can donate here.

