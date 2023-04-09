Brush fire forces evacuations near Lake Waconda area

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Fire Departments from southeast Nebraska responded Saturday night into Sunday morning to a brush fire that was threatening homes in the Lake Waconda area.

The Cass County Sheriffs office said people should avoid the Lake Waconda area while fire departments responded. The sheriff’s office has also called out additional deputies and specialized equipment to assist with the situation.

Officials warned that brush fires can quickly become uncontrollable and spread, creating dangerous conditions for anyone in the area. If citizens enter these areas, they could be at risk of injury or death.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.