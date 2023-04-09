Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash

Cole Pensick
Cole Pensick(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A former Husker was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at around 6:42 a.m. of a pickup in-between some trees at 141st and Q Roads south of the T-intersection in Polk County.

According to officials, the driver, 32-year-old Cole J. Pensick of Columbus, was driving westbound in a Chevrolet Silverado when it was they failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in some trees. Pensick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said seatbelts were not in use during the incident. This crash is still under investigation.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Duncan Fire and Rescue and Columbus Fire and Rescue assisted during this incident.

Nebraska Athletics says former offensive lineman Cole Pensick of Columbus was a key player in 2013 and was one of 30 Huskers to earn Academic All-Big Ten honors that year.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
Fans gather at Lincoln County Raceway for the season opener on Easter weekend
Lincoln County Raceway holds season opening races
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte teacher charged with sexual assault of student submits resignation
Gerald Gentleman Station
Nebraska Public Power District installing injection well near Gerald Gentleman Station
Truck fire sparks grass fire along I-80 near York
Truck fire sparks grass fire along I-80 near York

Latest News

Brush fire forces evacuations near Lake Waconda area
KNOP hourly
Warm to hot conditions settling in across western Nebraska
Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Saphira
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Saphira