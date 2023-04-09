Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A former Husker was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at around 6:42 a.m. of a pickup in-between some trees at 141st and Q Roads south of the T-intersection in Polk County.

According to officials, the driver, 32-year-old Cole J. Pensick of Columbus, was driving westbound in a Chevrolet Silverado when it was they failed to stop at the stop sign. The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in some trees. Pensick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said seatbelts were not in use during the incident. This crash is still under investigation.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Duncan Fire and Rescue and Columbus Fire and Rescue assisted during this incident.

Nebraska Athletics says former offensive lineman Cole Pensick of Columbus was a key player in 2013 and was one of 30 Huskers to earn Academic All-Big Ten honors that year.

