KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Saphira

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saphira is sassy and sweet all rolled up into one little fluff ball. She certainly has an ego, knows her worth, and loves to flout her beauty every chance she gets.

While Saphira is certainly playful, she’s too dignified for most cat toys. Instead she is happy to play with whatever important work you are trying to do.

She loves being petted, but in short bursts, as too much can be over stimulating. She may take a while to come out of her shell, but once she does, she is sure to be a great companion to adults and cats alike.

You can schedule a visit with Saphira by calling her secretaries at the North Platte Animal Shelter, 308-535-6780.

