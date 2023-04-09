Lincoln County Raceway holds season opening races

Lincoln County Raceway Season Opener
By Jon Allen
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a postponed season opener, the Lincoln County Raceway’s 2023 schedule got underway with races on Easter weekend.

Picking things up with the modifieds first as they took to the track for their main event. Scary moment with 5 laps to go, the 03 car catches the berm and goes up and over multiple times, the driver would get out on his own and walk to the ambulance, in the end the 3-b car would take the victory to open the season.

Over to the sport mods now, as the fans wave to the drivers before they get going, and this one was would be taken by the 11 car of Joseph Cooper.

On to the stock cars, a nice field of cars for the Easter weekend, battle for the lead here between Jeff Whiting and Casey Woken, and in the end it is the 35 car of Woken taking the checkered flag first.

Finally the hobby stocks were on the track to wrap up the day, a great battle up front in this one, the two leaders wash up the track in turn one, and through comes Tanner Clough, and Clough takes the win in the number 20.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte teacher charged with sexual assault of student submits resignation
Truck fire sparks grass fire along I-80 near York
Truck fire sparks grass fire along I-80 near York
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
The front area of Cuddles and Imaginations, soon to be home to a new playground for the kids
Nebraska grant program helping North Platte child care center

Latest News

LEXINGTON MINUITEMEN LEFT WINGER
Friday Nights Sports Hero: Kenneth Garcia
The Nebraska softball team shut out Maryland in the series opener on Friday night in College...
Huskers shut out Terrapins in series opener
Emmett Olson carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning, and Brice Matthews delivered the...
Olson, Matthews lead Huskers in pitcher’s duel
Lincoln County Raceway Season Opener
Lincoln County Raceway Season Opener