Lincoln County Raceway holds season opening races

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a postponed season opener, the Lincoln County Raceway’s 2023 schedule got underway with races on Easter weekend.

Picking things up with the modifieds first as they took to the track for their main event. Scary moment with 5 laps to go, the 03 car catches the berm and goes up and over multiple times, the driver would get out on his own and walk to the ambulance, in the end the 3-b car would take the victory to open the season.

Over to the sport mods now, as the fans wave to the drivers before they get going, and this one was would be taken by the 11 car of Joseph Cooper.

On to the stock cars, a nice field of cars for the Easter weekend, battle for the lead here between Jeff Whiting and Casey Woken, and in the end it is the 35 car of Woken taking the checkered flag first.

Finally the hobby stocks were on the track to wrap up the day, a great battle up front in this one, the two leaders wash up the track in turn one, and through comes Tanner Clough, and Clough takes the win in the number 20.

