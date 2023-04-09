North Platte celebrates Easter with plenty of kid themed events

News 2 at 6
By Ian Mason
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Easter is on full display in North Platte with many kid-centric themed events across the city on Saturday.

The Easter Bunny could be seen at the Golden Spike Tower and was handing out candy filled eggs and bubbles to youngsters wanting to sit with him.

Viaero Wireless hosted an Easter egg hunt in Cody Park in the afternoon with over 4,000 eggs hidden across the softball fields.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte teacher charged with sexual assault of student submits resignation
Truck fire sparks grass fire along I-80 near York
Truck fire sparks grass fire along I-80 near York
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
The front area of Cuddles and Imaginations, soon to be home to a new playground for the kids
Nebraska grant program helping North Platte child care center

Latest News

Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Saphira
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Saphira
KNOP hourly
Warm to hot conditions settling in across western Nebraska
North Platte celebrates Easter with plenty of kid themed events
North Platte celebrates Easter with plenty of kid themed events