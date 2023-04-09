North Platte celebrates Easter with plenty of kid themed events

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Easter is on full display in North Platte with many kid-centric themed events across the city on Saturday.

The Easter Bunny could be seen at the Golden Spike Tower and was handing out candy filled eggs and bubbles to youngsters wanting to sit with him.

Viaero Wireless hosted an Easter egg hunt in Cody Park in the afternoon with over 4,000 eggs hidden across the softball fields.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.