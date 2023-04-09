North Platte Police issue new scam warning

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department issued a scam alert on Saturday after several residents reporting a new disturbing trend.

The call will start with someone claiming to be Chief Steve Reeves or his designee telling the victim that they missed a court date and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The scammers will then try to convince the victim that the warrant can be retracted if they pay $1000.

The phone number on at least one occasion has appeared to be the non-emergency number of the North Platte Police Department, but the number is being spoofed.

The police will never contact you and ask for money over the phone.

If you have fallen victim to this scam or receive a call, the North Platte Police Department asks that you reach out to them to report it.

The full press release is attached below.

