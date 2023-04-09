Police kill suspect, 3 victims die in Florida home shooting

Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida...
Four people, including a child are dead, after a suspect shot three victims inside a Florida home and then was killed by police, according to the Orlando Police Department.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims inside a home and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report early Sunday, police in Florida said.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m., the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died of their injuries, Orlando police said.

The suspect also died after being transported to a hospital, police said.

The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave, police said.

The identifies of the suspect, the victims and the officers were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte teacher charged with sexual assault of student submits resignation
Gerald Gentleman Station
Nebraska Public Power District installing injection well near Gerald Gentleman Station
Fans gather at Lincoln County Raceway for the season opener on Easter weekend
Lincoln County Raceway holds season opening races
Truck fire sparks grass fire along I-80 near York
Truck fire sparks grass fire along I-80 near York

Latest News

Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope, big crowd mark Easter in flower-adorned Vatican square
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Days before the explosion, the woman says a repair technician came to her home because the...
Woman's refrigerator explodes, severely damaging kitchen
Pope Francis celebrates Easter vigil at the Vatican