Utah 3rd grader resisted kidnapping attempt outside school

Investigators announced that a 16-year-old boy was detained in relation to the assault and...
Investigators announced that a 16-year-old boy was detained in relation to the assault and attempted kidnapping of a third-grader outside her elementary school.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (Gray News) - A Utah third-grader screamed and fought off a young man who appeared to be trying to kidnap her before fleeing the area, officials said Friday.

Granite School District administrators said they were investigating the attempted kidnapping that happened at 3:50 p.m. Thursday at Whittier Elementary School. They were working with West Valley City police.

Investigators announced Saturday night that a 16-year-old boy was detained in relation to the incident. He is a student in a “non-traditional” program in the school district and lives near the elementary school, according to KSTU.

After photos and video surveillance from the alleged attack were released, police received several tips that helped them to develop the teenager as a suspect. He has been booked into juvenile detention.

Officials said surveillance footage showed the suspect dragging the third-grader outside the school. School employees eventually heard her cries for help and approached. The victim was not harmed in the incident.

“The student did the right thing and fought her attacker and screamed for help,” district officials said in a statement.

District spokesperson Ben Horsley said during a Friday news conference that additional officers will be stationed around the school while the investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte teacher charged with sexual assault of student submits resignation
Truck fire sparks grass fire along I-80 near York
Truck fire sparks grass fire along I-80 near York
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
The front area of Cuddles and Imaginations, soon to be home to a new playground for the kids
Nebraska grant program helping North Platte child care center

Latest News

Police say the three officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending a review of the...
Man fatally shot after officers responded to wrong house, investigators say
Police say six people were wounded in the shooting, which occurred during a “senior skip day”...
Officials: At least 1 gunman opened fire during fight on SC beach
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
KNOP hourly
Warm to hot conditions settling in across western Nebraska