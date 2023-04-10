Husker volleyball fans line up in Central City for spring match tickets

Husker fans line up for tickets in Central City
Husker fans line up for tickets in Central City(Joe Scanlan)
By Joe Scanlan
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - It was an early morning, but for some it was a late night in Central City as Husker volleyball fans lined up to get tickets to the Nebraska spring volleyball match.

Nebraska announced they would be facing Wichita State in a match scheduled at the end of April.

Tickets went on sale at 8 a.m. Monday morning, but they had to be purchased in person, leading to the long line around Central City’s Performing Arts Center.

”This is one thing we’ve been looking forward to,” Kelly Bandt, who waited in line since 8 p.m. on Sunday said. “If you live in the state of Nebraska, you love your Huskers. I know some people like other colleges but it’s just something about Nebraska. You take care of your own, you love your own, and the University of Nebraska is in our hearts.”

Tickets sold out in about an hour. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 29th.

