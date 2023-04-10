Lincoln County Commissioners enter memorandum of agreement for Sutherland Bridge Project

Sutherland Bridge
Sutherland Bridge(KOLN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland North Bridge Project has been at the center of controversy for decades. At Monday morning’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting, County Road Superintendent Jason Schultz shed a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for the project that the county began working on improving in 1986.

“Jason Schultz has done a lot of work with the Historical Society and the Army Corps of Engineers. But what we signed today was a memorandum of agreement with the US Army Corp of Engineers,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Jerry Woodruff. Adding that he and his colleagues are optimistic that this project may finally be nearing its conclusion.

“It was really a very historic sort of event. I’d say that would probably be the highlight of today’s meeting. I know that we are not over the finish line yet but we are very optimistic that we are within reach,” Chairman Woodruff said.

In July 2019, our sister station KOLN reported on the project and the historic one-lane bridge north of Sutherland. Additionally, Lincoln County’s website has additional information as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Pensick
Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash
Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard
Fans gather at Lincoln County Raceway for the season opener on Easter weekend
Lincoln County Raceway holds season opening races
The scene of a massive wildfire that broke out in eastern Cass County late Saturday night.
Wildfire remains uncontained in eastern Cass County

Latest News

Nancy Zavala
Madison woman arrested on suspicion of bringing meth via underwear to inmate
28-year-old Gilberto Antoni Portillo Barrientos
Police arrest 28-year-old man after carjacking in west Lincoln
Twelve officers worked over 100 hours of extra overtime to focus on traffic violations.
North Platte Police concludes “U Text U Drive U Pay” traffic enforcement
Enrollment numbers have declined once again for the North Platte Public School District. It's a...
Staffing a common theme for the April Board of Education meeting for the North Platte Public School Board