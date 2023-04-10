Lincoln County Commissioners enter memorandum of agreement for Sutherland Bridge Project

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland North Bridge Project has been at the center of controversy for decades. At Monday morning’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting, County Road Superintendent Jason Schultz shed a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for the project that the county began working on improving in 1986.

“Jason Schultz has done a lot of work with the Historical Society and the Army Corps of Engineers. But what we signed today was a memorandum of agreement with the US Army Corp of Engineers,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Jerry Woodruff. Adding that he and his colleagues are optimistic that this project may finally be nearing its conclusion.

“It was really a very historic sort of event. I’d say that would probably be the highlight of today’s meeting. I know that we are not over the finish line yet but we are very optimistic that we are within reach,” Chairman Woodruff said.

In July 2019, our sister station KOLN reported on the project and the historic one-lane bridge north of Sutherland. Additionally, Lincoln County’s website has additional information as well.

