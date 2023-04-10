Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was...
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found in a locomotive at Bailey Yards.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the identify of a woman found dead inside a locomotive.

On Sunday at 9:25 a.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a call from Union Pacific Railroad reporting they had found a body in a locomotive. LCSO said the locomotive was inside Bailey Yards but had recently been towed in for repairs from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Deputies and investigators from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Investigators discovered the body wedged in a small generator room located just behind the cab of the locomotive.

The sheriff’s office said it appeared the woman had recently passed away. She had no identification.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death and help identify the woman.

Investigators are working with the Cheyenne Police Department on this case.

Anyone with knowledge of a missing woman from Lincoln County or Cheyenne area is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (308) 535-9599.

