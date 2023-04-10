North Platte Police concludes “U Text U Drive U Pay” traffic enforcement

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department participated in the “U Text U Drive U Pay” Law Enforcement Mobilization from April 3 through April 9.

According to a press release from the North Platte Police Department, 12 officers worked over 100 hours of extra overtime to focus on traffic violations.

Thirty-two citations were written department-wide, along with 79 warning tickets. Additionally, 4 arrests were made on outstanding warrants, one of which was a fugitive from Minnesota. Two arrests were made for driving under suspension, four arrests were made for felony drug possession, and six grades of suspected meth along with prescription controlled substances were seized during the enforcement mobilization.

