Olson, Anderson earn Big Ten weekly awards

Olson, Anderson earn Big Ten weekly awards
Olson, Anderson earn Big Ten weekly awards(Brett Baker)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Emmett Olson was honored with Big Ten Pitcher of the Week recognition, while Max Anderson was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Olson worked a career-high 7.2 innings, allowing just one earned run on a pair of hits in the 3-1 series-opening win at Michigan. The Des Plaines, Ill., native carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh inning and struck out eight Wolverines, recording his third start with at least eight strikeouts this season.

Anderson helped the Huskers to a 3-1 record last week, hitting .389 at the plate with a .944 slugging percentage and .400 on-base percentage. The junior totaled three home runs, a double, seven RBI and four runs scored, while compiling three multi-hit games and a pair of three-RBI performances.

Nebraska begins a five-game homestand with a midweek matchup against Omaha on Tuesday, April 11 at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. Tomorrow night’s game will be broadcast live on Nebraska Public Media, with first pitch scheduled for 6:02 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Pensick
Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash
Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found in locomotive at Bailey Yard
Fans gather at Lincoln County Raceway for the season opener on Easter weekend
Lincoln County Raceway holds season opening races
The scene of a massive wildfire that broke out in eastern Cass County late Saturday night.
Wildfire remains uncontained in eastern Cass County

Latest News

Both the Nebraska men’s and women’s track and field teams made their season debuts in the...
Huskers make season debut in outdoor rankings
Emma Spence Team Introductions Women's Gym vs Master's Classic
Spence chosen to represent Canada at G7 Summit
Fueled by seven extra-base hits and three home runs, Nebraska cruised past Michigan to clinch...
Huskers cruise past Wolverines in series finale
The Nebraska softball team clinched the Big Ten series win after shutting out Maryland, 4-0,...
Huskers clinch series with 4-0 win over Terrapins