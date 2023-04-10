Police arrest 28-year-old man after carjacking in west Lincoln

28-year-old Gilberto Antoni Portillo Barrientos
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in custody after officers ended a carjacking with stop sticks and assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol AirWing on Monday.

Lincoln Police arrested 28-year-old Gilberto Antoni Portillo Barrientos from Lincoln. He is being held in the Lancaster County Jail for robbery.

Police said Barrientos used a machete to carjack a construction van from two people stopped in the drive thru of a D’Leon’s on West O Street just after 1 p.m. His whereabouts were unknown for about an hour until a caller notified dispatch of a sighting near the intersection of 27th and O Streets.

The NSP AirWing helicopter was then able to find the van and update officers of its location. Once officers used stop sticks to disable the van, police said Barrientos ran from the vehicle and the AirWing helped officers track his movements. He was arrested without incident near the restaurant where the carjacking occurred. The machete was found inside the van.

According to officials, no one was injured due to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can call LPD’s non-emergency number at 402.441.6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

