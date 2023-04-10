Relay for Life of the Plains holds Karaoke 4 a Kure

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Relay for Life of the Plains is gearing up for their run later this year, and wanted to start the celebration early with Karaoke 4 a Kure at Another Round in North Platte.

Karaoke 4 a Kure is an event where patrons came and would donate money to sing themselves, or donate to get others to sing.

Organizer, Samantha Walters, said the event was originally supposed to happen in 2020 but had to be pushed back because of Covid-19.

Walters adds that she hopes to do this event again and that the full Relay for Life run is on July 21. You can find all the details here.

