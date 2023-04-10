Relay for Life of the Plains holds Karaoke 4 a Kure

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Relay for Life of the Plains is gearing up for their run later this year, and wanted to start the celebration early with Karaoke 4 a Kure at Another Round in North Platte.

Karaoke 4 a Kure is an event where patrons came and would donate money to sing themselves, or donate to get others to sing.

Organizer, Samantha Walters, said the event was originally supposed to happen in 2020 but had to be pushed back because of Covid-19.

Walters adds that she hopes to do this event again and that the full Relay for Life run is on July 21. You can find all the details here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
Cole Pensick
Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash
Fans gather at Lincoln County Raceway for the season opener on Easter weekend
Lincoln County Raceway holds season opening races
The scene of a massive wildfire that broke out in eastern Cass County late Saturday night.
UPDATE: Wildfire remains uncontained in eastern Cass County
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte teacher charged with sexual assault of student submits resignation

Latest News

Victims reported losing $10.3 billion to cybercriminals in 2022, up from $2.7 billion in 2017....
North Platte Police issue new scam warning
KNOP hourly
Warm to hot conditions settling in across western Nebraska
Cole Pensick
Former Husker killed after single-vehicle crash
The scene of a massive wildfire that broke out in eastern Cass County late Saturday night.
UPDATE: Wildfire remains uncontained in eastern Cass County