Spence chosen to represent Canada at G7 Summit

By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska gymnast Emma Spence is one of 10 current and former international gymnasts invited to the upcoming G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Spence will represent her home country of Canada and meet with Japan’s Prime Minister and Chairman of the G7, Kishida Fumio, later this month ahead of the G7 Summit, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States. 

Spence and the other nine gymnasts were invited to participate by International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe. The gymnasts will visit the Peace Memorial Museum and show off their skills in a demonstration to local children during their time in Japan from April 25-30.

Coming off an impressive sophomore campaign, Spence earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors, competing in the all-around at every meet of the 2023 season. Spence added international competitive experience, earning four bronze medals with Team Canada in the fall of 2022. Spence earned three bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games, finishing third on beam, all-around and in the team competition. She added a bronze team medal at the World Gymnastics Championships, securing Team Canada a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

The representatives alongside Spence include: 

Lorette Charpy (FRA) - 2022 European Championships Bronze medalist - Uneven Bars

Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) - Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Gold medalist - All-Around, Floor Exercise, Vault; Bronze medalist - Parallel Bars and Horizontal Bar; 2022 World Champion - Floor Exercise

Marcel Nguyen (GER) - London 2012 Silver medalist - All-Around, Parallel Bars

Alexandra Agiurgiuculese (ITA) - 2018 World Championships Bronze medalist - Rhythmic Gymnastics Team

Mai Murakmi (JAP) - Tokyo 2020 Bronze medalist - Floor Exercise

Koei Uchimura (JAP) - Rio 2016 Gold medalist – All-Around and Team, London 2012 Gold medalist – All-Around, Silver medalist - Team

Nastia Liukin (USA) - Beijing 2008 Gold medalist - All-Around; Silver medalist - Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Team; Bronze medalist - Floor Exercise

