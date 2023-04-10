Staffing a common theme for the April Board of Education meeting for the North Platte Public School Board

Enrollment numbers have declined once again for the North Platte Public School District. It's a trend impacting not only schools across the state, but also across the country.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A common theme for the April Board of Education meeting for the North Platte Public School District is approving teaching contracts for the upcoming school year. While also accepting the resignations of a variety of educators as well.

NPPS Superintendent Dr. Todd Rhodes says he feels the North Platte Public School District is in as good of shape as many of their neighboring school districts.

“I know some districts are looking at maybe just not filling positions and just reducing staff overall,” Rhodes said. “That is not our philosophy, we really believe from an enrollment standpoint, we’re going to see that growth with what is happening with economic development.”

Also at the April Board of Education meeting, officials will consider accepting the requests for bids from Weathercraft for a roof replacement at McDonald Elementary.

“Similar to what we did at Adams Middle School, just a little bit more extensive because McDonald has not been touched since I want to say about 1976,” said Stewart Simpson the Director of Finance and Operations for NPPS. “We’re just trying to create a better atmosphere not only with the learning of students but the people coming into the building. So we’re working differentially to improve that building.”

Work on McDonald Elementary is anticipated to begin as soon as school lets out for the summer. Along with a new roof a new HVAC system is anticipated to be installed along with new ceilings and led lighting.

