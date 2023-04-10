Youth summer sign-up day

More than 20 organizations will be on display to showcase their summer camps and programs.
By Beatriz Reyna
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A one-stop shop that highlights various summer programs and camps will be on display at the North Platte Rec Center Tuesday.

The event is being held for the first time and more than 20 organizations will be participating. It’s designed to save parents time and effort by bringing local youth organizations under one roof to promote their programs.

The event is a joint effort between Mid-Plains Community College, the North Platte Public Schools Foundation, The North Platte Telegraph, and the North Platte Recreation Center.

“There are so many great things happening in North Platte for kids but everybody had to promote and market on their own and we thought what if there was a way to get everybody together in one location and all work together,” Jeff Smeltzer, Mid-Plains Community College Business and Community Education Coordinator, said.

The event is Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

